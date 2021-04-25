Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avion Des

Postal Package Mockup

Avion Des
Avion Des
  • Save
Postal Package Mockup stickers poster design postal service bubbled pack pack package delivery app delivery post postal template psd product mockup object mockup presentation photoshop mockup psd mockup design branding
Download color palette

Layered psd mockup of a postal package – https://creativemarket.com/easy.way/5700501-Bubbled-Postal-Package-PSD-Mockup

- 3500 х 3500 px
- Smart layer for design
- Removable stickers
- Simple structure

Avion Des
Avion Des

More by Avion Des

View profile
    • Like