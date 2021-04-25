Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dandelions - Mary Haasdyk

Dandelions - Mary Haasdyk protect nature love mother nature earthday evertday painting digital nature botanical editorial painterly illustrator illustration mary haasdyk mary haasdyk earth day flowers
  1. dandilions and polls mary haasdyk.jpg
  2. mary-haasdyk-dandelions-and-polls.jpg

Dandelions illustration by Mary Haasdyk. here is what she says:
"It’s easy to get lost in urban bustle, but it only takes a moment’s pause to notice the gentle persistence of nature pushing through. See it, nurture it, protect it, enjoy it."
#earthday

