LABread bag

Building on the concept of LABread client asked us to give solution for merchandise. Since linen bag is recommended and Eco-friendly way to keep sourdough bread fresh and crunchy it was a no brainer this is going to be LABreads merchandise. Having in mind whole concept for logo and branding we decided to “discover” 104th element – Bread. As a result we designed linen bag representing the 104th element with its design taking inspiration from the periodic table.