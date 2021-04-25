Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LABread bag

LABread bag eco bag design bag vector bakery shop bakery logo bakery branding logo branding
Building on the concept of LABread client asked us to give solution for merchandise. Since linen bag is recommended and Eco-friendly way to keep sourdough bread fresh and crunchy it was a no brainer this is going to be LABreads merchandise. Having in mind whole concept for logo and branding we decided to “discover” 104th element – Bread. As a result we designed linen bag representing the 104th element with its design taking inspiration from the periodic table.

