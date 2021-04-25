LABread bag

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Building on the concept of LABread client asked us to give solution for merchandise. Since linen bag is recommended and Eco-friendly way to keep sourdough bread fresh and crunchy it was a no brainer this is going to be LABreads merchandise. Having in mind whole concept for logo and branding we decided to “discover” 104th element – Bread. As a result we designed linen bag representing the 104th element with its design taking inspiration from the periodic table.