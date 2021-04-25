Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finopt Financial Optimization Platform

uiux app app ui financial ui minimal graphicdesign landing page user interface website webdesign optimization finance fintech app fintech
Hello, Dribbblers!!!

We want to consume more and expend less. Is it ever possible?
Yes! If we track, optimize and compare our budget vs real cost.

Here I have come with such a platform namd “Finopt” - Financial Optimization platform.

Hope You Guys Like the design 💖

Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

For Full Project- zumurdeb@gmail.com

