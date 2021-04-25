Avion Des

Postal Package Mockup

Layered psd mockup of a postal package – https://creativemarket.com/easy.way/5700501-Bubbled-Postal-Package-PSD-Mockup

- 3500 х 3500 px
- Smart layer for design
- Removable stickers
- Simple structure

