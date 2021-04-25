LABread bakery

LABread is mainly blog with a tendency to expand into the artisan bakery. During the pandemic of COVID 19 my client decided to teach himself the art of sourdough. Since he has PhD in molecular medicine, we decided that the concept will be dual. On the one hand it is his primary occupation, scientist, while on the other it is making sourdough bread. Therefore, we decided to go with a logo that unites laboratory equipment and sourdough bread. Final product is logo that consist of laboratory glass and signature bread transformed into sleek and elegant design.