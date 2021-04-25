Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avion Des

Snack Bag Mockup

Avion Des
Avion Des
  • Save
Snack Bag Mockup mock up pack mockup packaging mockup bag mockup template layered psd product mockup object mockup presentation photoshop mockup psd mockup design branding pack packaging snack bag bag snack
Download color palette

Layered psd mockup of a snack bag – https://creativemarket.com/easy.way/5819433-Metallized-Snack-Bag-PSD-Mockup

- 3000 х 4500 px
- 2 files: front & back views
- Smart layers for design
- Simple structure

Avion Des
Avion Des

More by Avion Des

View profile
    • Like