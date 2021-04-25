Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alvaro Hidalgo

Percha

Alvaro Hidalgo
Alvaro Hidalgo
  • Save
Percha motiongraphics uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui app design app gif design
Download color palette

"Percha" (Hanger) is the name of the app I am creating. A second-hand clothing app.
To present the brand I have created this gif.
"Percha" is a fictitious application, created for a study project.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Alvaro Hidalgo
Alvaro Hidalgo

More by Alvaro Hidalgo

View profile
    • Like