Podcast App UI Study

Hello Dribbble!

For this weekend study, I looked into podcasting to design an app that was clean and fun for people to use. Here we feature the home screen, with everything you may need to jump back into your favourite pods or even discover some new ones.

Made with love and Figma! Feel free to give it some love and feedback.

Until next time, stay safe!

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
