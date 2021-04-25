Andrea Pascual

BIGGIE SMALLS - Illustration

BIGGIE SMALLS - Illustration illustration digital digital art illustration art hip hop artwork hip hop head hip hop design rap music music art new york rap biggie smalls notorious big rap art illustration hip hop art
BIGGIE SMALLS is one of my fave artists. This is my tribute to him.

