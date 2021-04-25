Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karolina Parafińska

Buuki - concept app for audiobooks

Buuki - concept app for audiobooks uidesign application ux ui design uiux concept audiobooks adobexd
Buuki is a concept of audiobook listening app. The app is designed for active people who are constantly on the go and lack time to read paper books.

My goal was to create a functional and intuitive audiobook listening app for people who need quick and convenient access to their favorite books.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
