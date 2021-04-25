Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michał Sikora

Lato, fashion brand, concept 🦀☀️

Michał Sikora
Michał Sikora
  • Save
Lato, fashion brand, concept 🦀☀️ clothes colorful vibrant color minimalist design minimalist logo logo branding fashion brand summer logo summer
Lato, fashion brand, concept 🦀☀️ clothes colorful vibrant color minimalist design minimalist logo logo branding fashion brand summer logo summer
Lato, fashion brand, concept 🦀☀️ clothes colorful vibrant color minimalist design minimalist logo logo branding fashion brand summer logo summer
Lato, fashion brand, concept 🦀☀️ clothes colorful vibrant color minimalist design minimalist logo logo branding fashion brand summer logo summer
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg

☀️☀️ A little throwback - shot presenting one of my older works - visual identity proposition designed for LATO WEAR ("lato" in polish means: "summer") - a fashion brand aiming to create unique and elegant clothes with a summer vibe touch.

---
Instagram | Behance | ✉️ Contact

Michał Sikora
Michał Sikora
Product Design, Brandings & Illustrations

More by Michał Sikora

View profile
    • Like