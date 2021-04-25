Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pipoca

First shot is huge! So why not start with a cute puppy? ;)

Pipoca is my Golden Retriever. I'm working on a personal project for my wife and part of it is creating 3d models for all of our pets - which is a lot.

This one took me a few hours in Blender 3D but I'm pretty happy with the results. What do you guys think?

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
I do websites and cool 3d illustrations. Why not both?
