🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First shot is huge! So why not start with a cute puppy? ;)
Pipoca is my Golden Retriever. I'm working on a personal project for my wife and part of it is creating 3d models for all of our pets - which is a lot.
This one took me a few hours in Blender 3D but I'm pretty happy with the results. What do you guys think?