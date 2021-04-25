Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aleksandra Kalinichenko

Louvre redesign concept

Louvre redesign concept blackandwhite design landing page minimal concept ui website website concept minimalism inspiration louvre
This shot is a concept of the first screen for a Louvre website redesign. I wanted to keep the design simple and minimalistic to show the beauty of the paintings.

I am always open to new job opportunities so feel free to reach out to me on my socials and discuss the future project with me!

My socials:
https://www.behance.net/aleksandra_kln
https://www.instagram.com/klin.design/

You can contact me here:
aleksandrakalinichenko12@gmail.com

    • Like