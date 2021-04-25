Louvre redesign concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This shot is a concept of the first screen for a Louvre website redesign. I wanted to keep the design simple and minimalistic to show the beauty of the paintings.
I am always open to new job opportunities so feel free to reach out to me on my socials and discuss the future project with me!
My socials:
https://www.behance.net/aleksandra_kln
https://www.instagram.com/klin.design/
You can contact me here:
aleksandrakalinichenko12@gmail.com