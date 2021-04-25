Voice & Vote (Exhibition Concept) - Tote Bags

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the 100th anniversary of the vote for women in the U.K., an exhibition was held at the Westminster Hall. This project was a live brief with an actual designer of the exhibition, where we were asked to design the whole visual image of the event.
concept. The idea behind my take on the project was the spirit of celebration - created with the bright, light colours, balloons as tickets, and posters with stickers. Aside from remembering all the struggle the suffragette movement went through, the important part was the celebratory motive.