Kevin Vansteenkiste

Under The Sugar Moon Maple Syrup

Under The Sugar Moon Maple Syrup ripple moon logo branding round label logo maple syrup moon
Started making maple syrup a couple years ago, thought it was time to make myself a logo for the bottles. The concept is a drop of sap rippling in the reflection of the moon.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
