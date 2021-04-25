Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Christian Gruber

Karlsbader Grotesk Specimen

Karlsbader Grotesk Specimen typeface logo vector contemporary sans serif grotesk minimalist branding typedesign font
💥 Thanks for checking out this shot! 🔤

This typeface will receive further updates (light—bold, additional glyphs, etc…) in the future. Updates will be announced here and via instagram. 🌐

In case you want to purchase Karlsbader Grotesk you can do so at christiangruber.de/typefaces

