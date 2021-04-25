Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ilia Zolotukhin

Daily 91. Curated for You

Ilia Zolotukhin
Ilia Zolotukhin
Daily 91. Curated for You trendy trend daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui webdesigner web design uiux design uiuxdesign webdesign ux ux ui ux design uxdesign ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui
Hi everyone.
It's ninety-first day of Daily UI. Today I have created First Screen for Online Shop with Curated for You Banner.

You can hire me:
1) Gmail. iliazolotukhin7040@gmail.com
2) Telegram. https://t.me/zolotukhinUIUX
3) Instagram. ilia_zolotukhin

Ilia Zolotukhin
Ilia Zolotukhin

