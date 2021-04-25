BrandingDesigns

Concrete audio

Concrete audio design vector audio logodesign
Since the logo was based on a brief presented by the company of Concrete audio , it was necessary to try to combine the letter C into something related to music something old but gold .

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
