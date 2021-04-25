🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is a small program for college students. Users can organize and sign up to participate in club activities through this small program. If they find out, they can view the complete project through the link.👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118238601/WeChat-Mini-Program-Design