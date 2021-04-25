Muriel
WeChat Mini Program Design

WeChat Mini Program Design illustration cartoon social app design app logo ui
This is a small program for college students. Users can organize and sign up to participate in club activities through this small program. If they find out, they can view the complete project through the link.👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118238601/WeChat-Mini-Program-Design

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
