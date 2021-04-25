Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beatriz Mateus

Environmental Project (Lisbon, Portugal)

Environmental Project (Lisbon, Portugal) illustration sticker design vegan stickers vegan activism veganism vegan animal agriculture climate change activism climate change sticker activism stickers activism
Download color palette

The aim of this project was to alert to and start conversation about the current environmental crisis and how animal agriculture is a big cause of this issue. The project was developed in Lisbon, Portugal, where stickers were glued in various locations of the city, with bright colours and catchy text to get attention.

