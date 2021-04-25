This Package includes 8 Duct Tape PSD Mockups Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.

Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design with any shape.

Main Features:

8 PSD Files

Changeable Main/Inside Smartobject

Changeable Inside/Side Ring Color

Changeable Background Picture

Easy to use, Smart Object

High Resolution (4200×3000)

Organized Layers

Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:

TheHungryJpeg:

https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3788222-duct-tape-mock-up

DesignBundles:

https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/703582-duct-tape-mock-up#gtmList=5>mPos=6

Graphicriver:

https://graphicriver.net/item/duct-tape-mockup/24542823?ref=pixelica21

YellowImages:

https://yellowimages.com/stock/duct-tape-mockup-63748