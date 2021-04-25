Mostafa Absalan

Duct Tape Mockup

This Package includes 8 Duct Tape PSD Mockups Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design with any shape.

Main Features:
8 PSD Files
Changeable Main/Inside Smartobject
Changeable Inside/Side Ring Color
Changeable Background Picture
Easy to use, Smart Object
High Resolution (4200×3000)
Organized Layers
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3788222-duct-tape-mock-up
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/703582-duct-tape-mock-up#gtmList=5>mPos=6
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/duct-tape-mockup/24542823?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/duct-tape-mockup-63748

