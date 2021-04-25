Carmen Vargas

Daily UI 4: Calculator

Carmen Vargas
Carmen Vargas
  • Save
Daily UI 4: Calculator ui calculator 004 dailyui
Download color palette

Hi y'all! I fell off for a minute, but we're back on the horse.

I've always dreamed of having a pretty pink calculator app. This time around I used some Figma plugins to make a canvas that fits Dribbble's size preference, and I played around with the Unsplash, Icons8, and Blob plugins.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Carmen Vargas
Carmen Vargas

More by Carmen Vargas

View profile
    • Like