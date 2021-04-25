BRUTAL LONDON (App)

Brutal London is an app for Brutalist architecture enthusiasts. Map-based in London, it gives you a range of places to visit and a platform to plan your journey, learn and read articles, and engage. Graphically, the concept followed that of the Brutalist movement - cold, austere, monochrome and minimalist.

With mostly straight lines and shapes, with a very geometric and architectural feel to the app. Brutal London doesn't contain anything which is not strictly necessary, following the functional philosophy of the movement.