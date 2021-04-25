This Package includes 8 Ice Cream Cup PSD Mockup Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design

Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design with any shape.

Main Features:

8 PSD Files

Changeable Cap/Edge/Inside Colors

Changeable Background Picture

Easy to use, Smart Object

High Resolution (4200×3000)

Organized Layers

Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:

TheHungryJpeg:

https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3788209-ice-cream-cup-mockup

DesignBundles:

https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/701201-ice-cream-tub-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=9

Graphicriver:

https://graphicriver.net/item/ice-cream-cup-mockup/24467170?ref=pixelica21

YellowImages:

https://yellowimages.com/stock/ice-cream-cup-mockup-63657