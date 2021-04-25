Mostafa Absalan

Ice Cream Cup Mockup

Ice Cream Cup Mockup package pack mockup label icecream ice cream ice frozen food dessert design cup mock-up cup cream container coffee can bucket branding box
This Package includes 8 Ice Cream Cup PSD Mockup Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design with any shape.

Main Features:
8 PSD Files
Changeable Cap/Edge/Inside Colors
Changeable Background Picture
Easy to use, Smart Object
High Resolution (4200×3000)
Organized Layers
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3788209-ice-cream-cup-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/701201-ice-cream-tub-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=9
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/ice-cream-cup-mockup/24467170?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/ice-cream-cup-mockup-63657

