Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lerie Grigoryeva

Poltoma Book Store Bags

Lerie Grigoryeva
Lerie Grigoryeva
  • Save
Poltoma Book Store Bags ecofriendly sustainable shopping bag graphicdesign cozy identity design idenity brand design logo bookstore minimalistic design branding
Download color palette

Poltoma is a tiny cozy book space with their own backyard. What can be more hygge than sipping rosemary tea under the warm sun, more restful than reading a book in the shadows of aspen leaves, right?

Lerie Grigoryeva
Lerie Grigoryeva

More by Lerie Grigoryeva

View profile
    • Like