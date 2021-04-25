Direct Messaging APP UI

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 13 Challenge: Design a Direct Messaging app
I haven't do the daily design challenge for about whole week just because the great game: The Binding of Isaac: Repentance. Yes. It is ART.
Well, I shouldn't go blaming this game because it's mainly because I didn't control myself properly. I pushed myself too hard before, so I was very tired and maybe a proper rest is necessary.
BTW, I didn't published the design challenge 012 because I want to wait until my 3D part is finished and replace it with high quality images to make my work more appealing.