Direct Messaging APP UI

Day 13 Challenge: Design a Direct Messaging app

I haven't do the daily design challenge for about whole week just because the great game: The Binding of Isaac: Repentance. Yes. It is ART.

Well, I shouldn't go blaming this game because it's mainly because I didn't control myself properly. I pushed myself too hard before, so I was very tired and maybe a proper rest is necessary.

BTW, I didn't published the design challenge 012 because I want to wait until my 3D part is finished and replace it with high quality images to make my work more appealing.