Lloyyd

Direct Messaging APP UI

Lloyyd
Lloyyd
Direct Messaging APP UI message chat app design gradient red app daily ui 013 dailyui
Day 13 Challenge: Design a Direct Messaging app
I haven't do the daily design challenge for about whole week just because the great game: The Binding of Isaac: Repentance. Yes. It is ART.
Well, I shouldn't go blaming this game because it's mainly because I didn't control myself properly. I pushed myself too hard before, so I was very tired and maybe a proper rest is necessary.
BTW, I didn't published the design challenge 012 because I want to wait until my 3D part is finished and replace it with high quality images to make my work more appealing.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Lloyyd
Lloyyd
An UX/UI Designer living near a river in Japan

