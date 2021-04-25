Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sky Gym Logo

Sky Gym Logo illustration web vector vintage typography symbol minimal logo design cool
This is a logo concept for Sky Gym which is great for students of all levels, ranging from complete beginner to professional aerialist.

What do you think about it?

If you want to work with me, just tell me:
ecomfoundry20@gmail.com

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
