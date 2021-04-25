Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Norwegian Wood - H. Murakami

Norwegian Wood - H. Murakami illustrated cover book illustration japanese japan book cover design cover book cover design cover h murakami murakami norwegian wood
A redesign of the cover of Murakami's Norwegian Wood, accompanied by other outcomes, for a Penguin design competition. Given music is always present (in all actuality, most of his books), and each song accompanying a key moment of the book, I decided to create a Vinyl collection to go with the cover. The envelope with the letters is a connection with the character's exchange throughout the book.

