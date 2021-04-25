STOP - Game Redesign

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Stop Game is a card game which brings all the nostalgic feelings from the original, decades old, paper and pen version of the game into a more dynamic card game. First you pick a letter card, followed by a category, and you have to be able to shout the name of something beginning with the correspondent letter which belongs to the category indicated. (Ex. K; Fruit = Kiwi). If not, you then draw a dare card.