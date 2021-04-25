Beatriz Mateus

CONTROL - Magazine Editorial

Beatriz Mateus
Beatriz Mateus
  • Save
CONTROL - Magazine Editorial big brother george orwell 1984 cover design magazine cover editorial design editorial layout editorial magazine control
Download color palette

The Control Magazine was an editorial conceived in context of a University project with the aim to explore the different faces of the concept of control. In that matter, I decided to tackle control in terms of totalitarian regimes - focusing on George Orwell's 1984.

Beatriz Mateus
Beatriz Mateus

More by Beatriz Mateus

View profile
    • Like