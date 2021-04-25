Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eye-con Set

Eye-con Set eyewear abstract eye brand identity modern design illustrator graphicdesign graphics illustration design abstract design icon set iconography eyes
B&W and colored icon set of an abstract take on eyes for the Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington.
This work was created as part of AIGA's CreateAthon 2021 (https://dc.aiga.org/programs-initiatives/createathon-dc/).

