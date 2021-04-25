Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CONTROL - Magazine Editorial

CONTROL - Magazine Editorial big brother 1984 control cover design magazine cover design magazine cover layout magazine editorial
The Control Magazine was an editorial conceived in context of a University project with the aim to explore the different faces of the concept of control. In that matter, I decided to tackle control in terms of totalitarian regimes - focusing on George Orwell's 1984.

