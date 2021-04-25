Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrej

UX, UI, E-commerce store for Woom

Andrej
Andrej
  • Save
UX, UI, E-commerce store for Woom product page prototype business webdesign web ux ui e-commerce
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers

This time it was a design for the brand Woom. The main idea was to create a premium, simplistic website that represents their product and converts with a great user experience.

Product photos - Woom https://voomlabs.com
Web Design Studio - https://saucesites.com

Cheers

Show love ❤️ press "L".
Want more? Follow me for cool stuff

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Andrej
Andrej
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrej

View profile
    • Like