50% of design responsive landing, squeeze, or sales page

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Are you looking for a wordpress expert to create landing website with elementor to promote your business? You're in the right place.
I will design unique & high responsive sales site with elementor for high conversion of audience,so that customer retention will increase. Nowadays squeeze page or Unbounce page is most important to get sales. I will create WordPress squeeze page in 12 hours.
My Services
➤ Eye-catching click funnels
➤ Mailchimp popup and automation for unbounce
➤ Facebook Pixel & Live chat integrate
➤ speed optimization for splash
➤ Fix SSL issue and WordPress security
➤ Design with brand color & attractive fonts
➤ Index in google and install google analytics
➤ Mobile,Tab & desktop responsive landing
➤ On-page SEO
➤ Signup & Contact Form
WHY HIRE ME
=========
➨ I’ve a team of 18 members to deliver fast
➨ Fluent English
➨ Fast communication
➨ Professional & friendly support
Thanks
Developer Khaled
Portfolio:
https://alboria.es/en/
https://lnkd.in/gpMrBjZ
hire me : https://lnkd.in/g6AJ2xt
#landingPage #wordpressLanding #websiteD #wordpress #googleanalytics