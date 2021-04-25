50% of design responsive landing, squeeze, or sales page

Are you looking for a wordpress expert to create landing website with elementor to promote your business? You're in the right place.

I will design unique & high responsive sales site with elementor for high conversion of audience,so that customer retention will increase. Nowadays squeeze page or Unbounce page is most important to get sales. I will create WordPress squeeze page in 12 hours.

My Services

➤ Eye-catching click funnels

➤ Mailchimp popup and automation for unbounce

➤ Facebook Pixel & Live chat integrate

➤ speed optimization for splash

➤ Fix SSL issue and WordPress security

➤ Design with brand color & attractive fonts

➤ Index in google and install google analytics

➤ Mobile,Tab & desktop responsive landing

➤ On-page SEO

➤ Signup & Contact Form

WHY HIRE ME

=========

➨ I’ve a team of 18 members to deliver fast

➨ Fluent English

➨ Fast communication

➨ Professional & friendly support

Thanks

Developer Khaled

Portfolio:

https://alboria.es/en/

https://lnkd.in/gpMrBjZ

hire me : https://lnkd.in/g6AJ2xt

#landingPage #wordpressLanding #websiteD #wordpress #googleanalytics