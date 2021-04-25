Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD. JIBON MUNSHI

STOCK BOOK

MD. JIBON MUNSHI
MD. JIBON MUNSHI
  • Save
STOCK BOOK dribbble logo design lettering app brand identity colorful logo vector icon modern logo graphic design 3d
Download color palette

STOCK BOOK - A logo for Modern
The Logo Concepts: The Icon Letter "S" Book
Logo Style: 3D, Simple, Minimal, Flat, Easy, Modern, and Conceptual/ Meaningful.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Do you need some GREAT designs for your business/service! Contact me through this email -
life.help1996@gmail.com

Check out my Logo Folio on behance
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Thank you!

behance|twitter|linkedin|instagram|vimeo|facebook

MD. JIBON MUNSHI
MD. JIBON MUNSHI

More by MD. JIBON MUNSHI

View profile
    • Like