Samuel Stephen

African Woman design vector illustration family african woman
As a child the clinging sound of buckets in the neighborhood every morning is a reminder of water scarcity, but also the chance to train children in helping their parents fetch water. This picture shows Lini, a 7 year old helping her mother bring water home while carrying young Aron.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
