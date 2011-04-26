Mike Gibson

Fun with spot varnish

Fun with spot varnish invite idea sketching family
Another part of the invites I'm putting together for my sister and her future husband. Laser cutting? Check. Spot Varnish? Check.

Posted on Apr 26, 2011
