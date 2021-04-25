Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omar Faruk

Mobile app Landing page

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
  • Save
Mobile app Landing page food website landing page apps food web design web ui web site landingpage
Download color palette

Hey people,
I am presenting my new Mobile app landing page. Hope you like it.

Feel free to leave your feedback in the comment.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk

More by Omar Faruk

View profile
    • Like