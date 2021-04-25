龙楷-Longkai

“龙楷”是一款楷体艺术字体，它融入了“中国龙”的设计元素。

“龙楷”不追究刻意的极简，反而强调独特的转角与锋芒，展现出开阔、自信、大度的一面。“龙”是中华文化重要的图腾；而在汉字体系中楷书是字体的楷模，代表了中国人的审美哲学的巅峰。为了致敬两种文化载体，作者将两者结合，龙楷应运而生。

Long Kai is a kai-ti artistic font that incorporates the design elements of "Chinese Dragon".

Long Kai does not pursue deliberate simplicity, but instead emphasizes unique corners and sharpness, showing openness, confidence, and generosity. In the Chinese character system, Kaishu is a model of fonts and represents the pinnacle of Chinese aesthetic philosophy. In order to pay tribute to the classics, Long Kai came into being.