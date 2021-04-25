UP - Schedules and notifications

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is how we transformed the occupational examination into something warm and humane.
Valid is a global technology provider that offers solutions in Payment, Mobile, Data and Identity Solutions. The product is a platform that automatize and digitalize the entire medical process of taking the certificate of good health when an applicant for a job needs to prove that he’s apt for the position and the risks that entails.
+160 wireframes designed and iterated thru usability tests within 7 months with a team of 9 people (including me).
From the first day of conception, research with users showed that one of their greatest pains was the coldness of the medical environment. We changed that into something more humane with a warm and subtle blue, designing smooth components that resulted in an incredible design system that has been used by another two products of the same company.
