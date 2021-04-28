Design thinking dashboard design

Hey all!

Running an online business where you get leads from social media - it’s not an easy way to become susses. No, it works, but I invest three additional hours every day because content-creating and analyzing the stats is very important. One of my friends is the Instagram Blogger, and she told me how time-consuming could be everyday blogging business.



It inspires me to create such a dashboard, where you can track everything in one - Stories, posts, TikTok, Facebook, etc. Just one place where you can track and understand everything from the first view. With this App, you could even track the ratios between the type of content and the paid integrated Ads could look more native.

Oh well, if you feel like you as a blogger would need such App, just let me know, I will do all I can to make this App alive and launch or I can share my idea with you, and you can throw it. This is just a concept, and others screens need to be done. Anyway, I am glad to share with you my thought - because sometimes it’s easier to show than 5 times tell.

Cheers ❤️

Design — Figma

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates