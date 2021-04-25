Nephrite Birthday App

Hello all, how are you? 🤗

Here I present the design of Nephrite, with dark mode! 🎁

Basically, Nephrite is a Birthday Reminder App, which helps you to remember your friend's birthday. Besides that, this app also has other features such as Gift Recommendations, Party Ideas, Birthday Wishes, and Greeting Cards Maker.

The name Nephrite is based on a name of a gemstone, one of the two distinct minerals commonly known as jade. Nephrite Jade is green-colored, and that's why it becomes the main color theme for the app!

I made the app logo design based on this logo, formed as a gift box with the letter "N". Aside from the features mentioned above, I also add some onboarding screens, an app dashboard with user's greeting & main info, and three calendar modes for the app.

What do you think about this design?

Please let me know in the comment! Thank you 👋

People illustrations by Storyset, Photos taken from Unsplash, Cards by Greeting Island, and Wishes by Proflowers .