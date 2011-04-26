Oscar Barber

Header & Navigation detail - santjoanweb.com

Oscar Barber
Oscar Barber
  • Save
Header & Navigation detail - santjoanweb.com white clean texture grey header red navigation
Download color palette

Work in progress for a complete website redesign and realignment. This design is for a personal side-project started in 2004 where users can view info related to "Sant Joan" festivity in Ciutadella. A traditional festival with menorcan horses.

In this case you can see the header with the logo, menu and main badges for promotional sections.

ps: Red and white are the main colors for this traditional festival. White cross is the symbol of the original festivity White cross is the symbol of the original festivity flag

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Oscar Barber
Oscar Barber

More by Oscar Barber

View profile
    • Like