Il Giardino Dei Polli - Hatching Eggs

Approached by 'Il Giardino dei Polli' I was asked to create an identity and visual strategy that conveys the numerous and bizarre species of chickens, ducks and geese they breed and sell.

Lead by simplicity and witty verbal language the design approach revolves around a composed but loud typography paired to a juxtaposition of earthy and vivid colours.

Website coming soon.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Problem solver through analysis and effective communication.
