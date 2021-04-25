Concept app for electric scooters

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Lately, I noticed that electric scooters started gaining more popularity with people, I even think to buy one for myself. So, I thought to design a smart concept app that will offer a comparison functionality between different models. This in return will give a clearer choice to the potential buyer leading to an increase in conversion rate for electric scooters.