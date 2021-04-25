Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faiyaz Tasbee

Web UI Design Concept

Faiyaz Tasbee
Faiyaz Tasbee
  • Save
Web UI Design Concept uidesign branding designs design adobe xd adobexd web uxdesign ux ui
Download color palette

Landing page Web UI Design. Done with Adobe XD.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Faiyaz Tasbee
Faiyaz Tasbee

More by Faiyaz Tasbee

View profile
    • Like