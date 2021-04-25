Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ILLO team 🛵 illotv skateboarding vectorart adobe illustrator ciao team dog characterdesign color illo character design illustration
It was an honor to draw a team portrait for a new studio website. You can see more guys there or at my website 😎. You are welcome!

Creative Direction: Ilenia Notarangelo

