Aaditya Saxena

Modern Masquerade

Aaditya Saxena
Aaditya Saxena
  • Save
Modern Masquerade web development website ui ux design ui ux design web ux ui
Download color palette

Bummed by the ongoing pandemic and constant state of lockdown, the design was curated to find a way to amplify the most important wearable of 2020: The Mask.

This is an e-commerce website brainstormed to particularly meet the requirements of state-of-the-art designer masks. I came up with a subtle and relatively muted UI, to contrast the vibrant designer masks.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Aaditya Saxena
Aaditya Saxena
Like