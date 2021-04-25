Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bryan Xu

Redesign resume builder

Bryan Xu
Bryan Xu
  • Save
Redesign resume builder redesign resume cv resume
Download color palette

I redesigned the resume builder inspired by resumemaker.online. The resume template and clay objects come from freepick.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Bryan Xu
Bryan Xu

More by Bryan Xu

View profile
    • Like